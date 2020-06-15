Software Wars Virtual Launch Party

Software Wars is a 70 minute documentary about the ongoing battle between proprietary versus free and open-source software. The more we share scientific information, the faster we can solve the challenges of the future.

There’s a free virtual US-based launch party on Saturday at 9pm EDT: http://live.detroitquaranteam.com. Our servers are in the Eastern United States, so if you live far from there, you might not have enough bandwidth. There is always music playing, so you can try it out now. There will also be more announcements soon here and on social media.

Dear lxer.com: I submitted this event on Wednesday but there’s a very long queue of news stories so it took 3+ days to show up. Here’s a torrent file:

https://video.detroitquaranteam.com/download/torrents/07696431-2f2d-4926-a429-29ac9c7d22b1-1080.torrent

Enjoy!